Allow the Police to work – Rawlings tells NDC

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has called on supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to allow the Police space to investigate the party’s deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho.

According to him, the “integrity of truth” must prevail, therefore, all party supporters must approach the issue with cool-headedness and devoid of emotions.

In a tweet, the ex-flight lieutenant also urged the Police to “enforce the law with a human face devoid of excessive force”.

Rawlings tweeted: “Let’s comport ourselves with maturity and cool-headedness to allow an investigative process devoid of emotions. The Police must be seen to enforce the law with a human face devoid of excessive force.

“Let’s not be victims of political-media circus. At the end of the day whatever happens must be based on integrity of the truth.”

The NDC’s deputy General Secretary claimed in an interview last week that President Akufo-Addo could be overthrown through a coup due to the ratification of the US-Ghana military agreement.

In an interview with Accra-based Happy FM, Mr. Anyidoho said: “On the January 13, 1972 a certain Col. Ignatius Kutu Acheampong led a movement that removed the Progress Party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister and Akufo-Addo’s father was a ceremonial president. Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself.”

He then added: “There’ll be a civilian coup d’etat; there’ll be a social revolution and the movement is starting on Wednesday. He [Akufo-Addo] will be fed up at the Presidency.”

Mr. Anyidoho was subsequently picked up by the Police at the International Press Centre Tuesday afternoon, and has subsequently been charged with treason.

His arrest has led to mix reactions from the public, with some supporting the move by the Police whiles others believe the Police did not act appropriately.

A group of NDC sympathisers besieged the Police Headquarters on Tuesday demanding the release of Mr. Anyidoho – an episode which led to the Police firing rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.