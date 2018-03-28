One shot as NDC supporters clash with Police over Anyidoho’s arrest

news

Two casualties have so far been recorded following clashes between the Police and some supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) over the arrest of the party’s Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho.

There was chaos in front of the Police Headquarters on Tuesday after some supporters of the NDC besieged the place to demand the release of their Deputy General Secretary.

Mr. Anyidoho, in an interview with Accra-based Happy FM, had suggested that President Akufo-Addo could be overthrown thrown through a “civil coup” due to the ratification of the controversial US-Ghana military agreement.

The NDC stalwart said: “On the January 13, 1972 a certain Col. Ignatius Kutu Acheampong led a movement that removed the Progress Party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister and Akufo-Addo’s father was a ceremonial president. Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself.”

He then added: “There’ll be a civilian coup d’etat; there’ll be a social revolution and the movement is starting on Wednesday. He [Akufo-Addo] will be fed up at the Presidency.”

Days after his comments, Mr. Anyidoho was picked up by the Police at the International Press Centre Tuesday afternoon when the NDC was preparing to have a press conference over the US military deal.

His arrest caused huge uproar among the NDC faithful, with some party supporters and bigwigs storming the Police Headquarters to demand his release.

The supporters refused to leave the Police premises until Mr. Anyidoho was released and even blocked the main road preventing free flow of traffic.

The Police then had to use rubber bullets and water tankers to disperse the crowd after several attempts to persuade them proved futile.

Unfortunately, though, one of the bullets hit a lady who was not part of the demonstration on the leg.

Starr News reports that the victim had closed from work and was going home before the unfortunate incident, which led to her being rushed to the hospital.

A journalist was also caught up in the chaos after sustaining serious injuries due to manhandling by the Police, who mistook him as one of the demonstrators.