Is the saviour in?-Mahama storms CID Headquaters over treason remarks


Ex-president Mahama has previously made known his stance on the Free Ghana demostration. And is reinforced when he cuts his trip short to show solidarity with his party. Concerning the upraising over the arrest of his Dep. General Secretary.

Mahama storms CID Headquarters play

NDC members and security personnel
News trending on the political front is the arrest and detention of Koku Anyidoho, Deputy General Secretary of the minority. He was arrested yesterday on comments he made on Monday, 26th of March. His comments are said to portray his willingness to stage a coup to overthrow the incumbent government.

His arrest caused an uproar amongst his party supporters and the press, who were gathered at the International Press Center in Accra. He was picked up by the police after addressing the press at the Press conference he had called concerning the Free Ghana demonstration that took place today.

 His party members including the General Secretary, Asiedu Nketia throng to the CID Headquarters where, he was taken for questioning. Amongst NDC bigwigs to storm the place is the Ex-president John Mahama.

He was said to have on diplomatic duties to observe the ongoing elections taking place in Sierra Leone. News reaching us is that he has arrived in town after cutting his trip short. This is an effort to show solidarity behind a staunch member of the party. And call for calm amongst his party supporters.

