Embattled Koku Anyidoho to face CID again on Tuesday

The embattled Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, will report to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on Tuesday, his lawyer has said.

“The bail is a contract between the party that is the state and the suspect, so we had to negotiate the terms and in negotiating the terms, the two parties were able to come to a point where two eminent citizens of this country stood surety for him..We are to report back to the CID on Tuesday ,” Victor Adawudu told Accra-based Citi FM.

“After the bail he has his freedom, he has his respite. He can do everything. He can travel, but the sureties will make sure that at the time he should report, he reports," he added.

Anyidoho is being investigated for threatening to overthrow President Akufo-Addo in a "civilian coup."

He was picked up by CID operatives on Tuesday and was detained for two days. He was released on Thursday after meeting bail conditions.

Police have secure a court warrant to search his phones and other devices as well as that of his associates.