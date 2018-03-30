Home > News > Politics >

Akufo-Addo silent as US military deal divides nation


  Published:
President Akufo Addo play

President Akufo Addo
President Nana Akufo-Addo has remained silent for more than a week since parliament ratified the Ghana-US military cooperation deal which gives the US military "unimpeded" access to certain facilities in Ghana.

The agreement also gives the US military Ghana’s runways and communications, and in return, the US will invest $20 million in the Ghanaian Army and Police as well as hold joint exercises together.

READ MORE: NDC vows to put pressure on government over presence of US troops

The ratification of the agreement has sharply divided the nation, resulting in a protest on Wednesday organised by the Ghana First Patriotic Movement, with people chanting Ghana is “not for sale.”

Demonstrators held placards that read “Shithole government,” “Trump take your military base away.” “Ghana not for sale,” and “Ghana is better than $20 million.”

Civil society groups and opposition politicians have skewered the deal as one-sided and questioned what is in for Ghana.

Government spokespersons say the agreement is not different from the ones signed in 1998 and in 2015.

Shortly after the protest, both the government and the US Embassy in Accra issued separate statements to explain that the US does not intend to establish a base in Accra.

The US Embassy said Washington had “not requested, nor does it plan to establish a military base or bases in Ghana.”

It added: "This year, the United States of America is investing over $20m in training and equipment for the Ghanaian armed forces.”

READ MORE:  BNI director reassigned, not sacked - National Security Minister

The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress Koku Anhidoyo, while commenting on the military deal, found himself in trouble when he said there will be "civilian coup d’etat”  if the deal is not reversed.

He has picked up by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on Tuesday and kept in Bureau of National Investigations custody.

He was released on Thursday after meeting a bail condition.

