Thousands join NDC leaders in 'Ghana First' demo

Thousands of Ghanaians from all walks of life joined the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and other civil society organisations to demonstrate against the US/Ghana military deal.

The demonstration, which started about 8.am at the Obra Spot in Accra went through some principal streets of Accra.

The demonstrators, in their thousands, carried placards that had inscriptions like 'Nana Bin Hole', 'Ghana is a s**thole country' amongst others.

Ghana signed an agreement with the United States government in a military deal that will allow the US have an unfiltered access to military installations in Ghana.

The deal, which has been widely condemned by a lot of Ghanaians will also grant the US tax waivers on military equipment they bring to Ghana

Bernard Mornah, former Trade Minister, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, former Transport Minister, Dzifa Ativor, Deputy Minority Leader, James Klutse Avedzi, Hassan Ayariga among others joined the demonstration.

The demonstrators called on President Akufo-Addo as a matter of urgency to abrogate the contract as in it's not in the best interest of the country.