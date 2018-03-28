Home > News > Politics >

Thousands join NDC leaders in 'Ghana First' demo


Thousands join NDC leaders in 'Ghana First' demo

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
Thousands of Ghanaians from all walks of life joined the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and other civil society organisations to demonstrate against the US/Ghana military deal.

The demonstration, which started about 8.am at the Obra Spot in Accra went through some principal streets of Accra.

The demonstrators, in their thousands, carried placards that had inscriptions like 'Nana Bin Hole', 'Ghana is a s**thole country' amongst others.

play

 

Ghana signed an agreement with the United States government in a military deal that will allow the US have an unfiltered access to military installations in Ghana.

The deal, which has been widely condemned by a lot of Ghanaians will also grant the US tax waivers on military equipment they bring to Ghana

play

Bernard Mornah, former Trade Minister, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, former Transport Minister, Dzifa Ativor, Deputy Minority Leader, James Klutse Avedzi, Hassan Ayariga among others joined the demonstration.

play

The demonstrators called on President Akufo-Addo as a matter of urgency to abrogate the contract as in it's not in the best interest of the country.

play
Former President John Mahama
US Military Base Mahama declares support for demonstrators against US military deal
Coup Comments How Ghanaians reacted to Koku Anyidoho’s arrest on social media
Coup Comments One shot as NDC supporters clash with Police over Anyidoho’s arrest
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
Gargantuan Promises 4 major campaign promises Nana Addo is yet to fulfill