Home > News > Politics >

We have no comments on the military deal - Pentecost Pastor


Military Base Too early for us to comment on the military deal - Pentecost Pastor

Parliament last week ratified a military agreement between Ghana and the United States which grants the US unfiltered access to military facilities in Ghana.

  • Published:
Apostle Walker play

Apostle Walker
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Apostle Dr. Daniel Walker, Rector of Pentecost University has said pastors and religious leaders have no comments now regarding the controversial military deal Ghana signed with the US.

He said it's too early for the men of God to say something on the deal.

“I think it is early days yet, I’m sure they’ll come out at the appropriate time. Let’s not forget that we live in an international community, therefore, we can’t live in isolation, we help each other. As to whether the agreement is right or wrong, that’s another thing. The debate will continue and we’ll see the outcome by praying that every decision we take as a country should be to the benefit of our people."

READ ALSO: NDC MPs boycott approval of hosting US military

Parliament last week ratified a military agreement between Ghana and the United States which grants the US unfiltered access to military facilities in Ghana.

Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul play

Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul

 

The deal has sparked a huge uproar in Ghana with many describing it as an affront on Ghana's sovereignty.

“We have one country and I think that our sovereignty is crucial when we come to such matters. Any decision that government takes they should put the will of the people first, the comfort and peace of the country as a priority. I believe at the appropriate time the Christian Council or whoever is responsible will come out,” he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Corruption Allegations: 'Corrupt' Mahama boys who are likely to face Special Prosecutor Corruption Allegations 'Corrupt' Mahama boys who are likely to face Special Prosecutor
Controversies: Here are 5 scandals that have rocked the NPP government Controversies Here are 5 scandals that have rocked the NPP government
Cordial Relationship: Rawlings in bed with Nana Addo - Victor Smith Cordial Relationship Rawlings in bed with Nana Addo - Victor Smith
Travel Expenses: Group questions Nana Addo's presence at Dangote's daughter's wedding Travel Expenses Group questions Nana Addo's presence at Dangote's daughter's wedding
Corruption Trial: NDC gurus storm court to support Opuni Corruption Trial NDC gurus storm court to support Opuni
US Military Base: NPP MPs will exit Parliament in 2020 polls - Anyidoho US Military Base NPP MPs will exit Parliament in 2020 polls - Anyidoho

Recommended Videos

State Visit: Mahama holds discussions with Dubai ruler State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai ruler
Corrupt Officials: Shoot-To-Kill Politicians Who Steal Our Monies - A-Plus Corrupt Officials Shoot-To-Kill Politicians Who Steal Our Monies - A-Plus
International Women's Day: 5 Awesome Ghanaian Women And Their Excellence In Politics International Women's Day 5 Awesome Ghanaian Women And Their Excellence In Politics



Top Articles

1 Foreign Policy By hosting US military, Ghana departs from non-aligned...bullet
2 Corruption Trial NDC gurus storm court to support Opunibullet
3 Corruption Opuni faces court today for causing financial lossbullet
4 Corruption Allegations 'Corrupt' Mahama boys who are likely to...bullet
5 Travel Expenses Group questions Nana Addo's presence at...bullet
6 Security Read Ghana's 'controversial' military agreement with...bullet
7 Financial Crisis Kofi Adams savagely mocks gov't over UG...bullet
8 Dishonesty Mahama jabs Otabil, calls him a hypocritebullet
9 Internal Wrangling 'Hypocrite' Rawlings used to visit...bullet
10 Corruption Allegations Mahama dares Nana Addo to seize...bullet

Top Videos

1 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on President Ernest...bullet
4 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
5 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
6 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as...bullet
7 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
8 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address...bullet
9 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return...bullet
10 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his...bullet

Politics

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia receiving the plague on behalf of President Akufo-Addo
Trainee Allowance Akufo-Addo honoured by teacher trainees for restoring ‘allawa’
Military Agreement Parliament approves hosting of US military
Military Pack NDC MPs boycott approval of hosting US military
Dumsor Shut down my machines and ‘dumsor’ will be back – Mahama