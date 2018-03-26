We have no comments on the military deal - Pentecost Pastor

news

Apostle Dr. Daniel Walker, Rector of Pentecost University has said pastors and religious leaders have no comments now regarding the controversial military deal Ghana signed with the US.

He said it's too early for the men of God to say something on the deal.

“I think it is early days yet, I’m sure they’ll come out at the appropriate time. Let’s not forget that we live in an international community, therefore, we can’t live in isolation, we help each other. As to whether the agreement is right or wrong, that’s another thing. The debate will continue and we’ll see the outcome by praying that every decision we take as a country should be to the benefit of our people."

Parliament last week ratified a military agreement between Ghana and the United States which grants the US unfiltered access to military facilities in Ghana.

The deal has sparked a huge uproar in Ghana with many describing it as an affront on Ghana's sovereignty.

“We have one country and I think that our sovereignty is crucial when we come to such matters. Any decision that government takes they should put the will of the people first, the comfort and peace of the country as a priority. I believe at the appropriate time the Christian Council or whoever is responsible will come out,” he said.