NDC MPs boycott approval of hosting US military


NDC MPs boycott approval of hosting US military

The agreement grants “unimpeded” access to the United States to deploy troops and military equipment in Ghana.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament on Friday boycotted the approval of the Ghana-USA military agreement.



Many security analysts have said it constitutes a military, a move in sharp contrast to Ghana's foreign police.

The US embassy in Accra has denied the claim, saying the agreement, which has no termination clause, is just for one year and that $20 million will be invested in the Ghana army and police service.

The minority leader Haruna Iddrisu argued that agreement before parliament had not be rectified because it has not been signed by the president and that parliament cannot pass a rectify a document from the president with his signature.

He also noted that the military cooperation deal was not in the interest of Ghana, noting that the presence of US troops in Ghana could invite extremists to attack Ghana.

“We will not be part of the process to endorse this deal in its current form because it is not in our national interest,” he said as his side boycotted the proceedings.

