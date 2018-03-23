Home > News > Politics >

NDC will revoke US military deal when we win power – Asiedu Nketia


According to General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, a future NDC government will cancel any military deal with the US if the party wins power in 2020.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has promised to revoke any agreement between Ghana and the United States of America over the hosting of US military troops in the country if the party wins power in 2020.

According to General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, a future NDC government will cancel any military deal with the US if the Akufo-Addo-led government fails to heed numerous calls not to ratify the current controversial defence agreement.

Speaking at a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Accra on Thursday, 22 March 2018, he said a US military base in Ghana would only make the country a target of terrorists.

“We wish to state here and now that if President Akufo-Addo and his NPP (New Patriotic Party) administration proceed to ratify the agreement despite all protests and public sentiments, the NDC administration which will assume the reins of government in 2021 will suspend the agreement and initiate a far reaching review of this provision,” Mr. Nketia said.

He added that existing protocols between the two countries are enough and that Ghana does to need to host US military troops to demonstrate the nation’s commitment to fighting terrorism.

This comes after Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, stated that it is too late to pull out of the controversial agreement between Ghana and the US.

According to him, previous agreements signed between both countries mean the hands of government are tied on the matter.

“We have already signed a 1998 agreement, we have signed the 2015 agreement and we have already caught ourselves in this net and we cannot back out because this is just a combination of the two agreements,” he said whiles addressing a news conference on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Minority has described the agreement to host US Military troops in Ghana as tantamount to selling Ghana’s sovereignty to the United States.

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has also kicked against the move, insisting “Ghanaians have enough foreigners dominating their economic and social life. Adding foreign troops to the discomfort would be a bit too much. Ghanaians have felt stateless before in my lifetime. Let’s not go there again.” 

