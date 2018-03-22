Cabinet yet to approve RTI bill - Kyei Mensah Bonsu

news

The Minster for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has indicated that cabinet is yet to approve the controversial Right To Information Bill before it is passed in Parliament.

There were reports this week that the bill has been sent to parliament after approval from cabinet.

Vice President Dr. Bawumia had earlier said the bill has passed cabinet scrutiny and it's ready to be dated in the house of Parliament.

“Cabinet has given approval to the Right to Information Bill to be laid in parliament for debate and approval because it is very very critical that we pass the Right to Information Bill and it is our hope that it will add additional feather in our fight against corruption,” said Dr. Bawumia on Monday March 19 during his address at the Norway-Ghana Business and Investment Forum and official launch of the Norfund’s West Africa Office in Ghana.

READ ALSO: Bawumia wasn't sleeping because of economic challenges - Majority leader

It has been 22 years since the first Right to Information RTI Bill was drafted under the auspices of the Institute of Economic Affairs, IEA.

Government is under massive pressure to get the bill laid before parliament rises on Friday March 23 following fears that the government was deliberately delaying the process.

Osei Mensah Bonsu said the bill will be looked at today at cabinet meeting and he is optimistic it will be approved.