Home > News > Politics >

Former minister says Akufo-Addo’s wife is doing better than him


Felix Ofosu Kwakye Former minister says Akufo-Addo’s wife is doing better than him

In a Facebook post, Felix Ofosu Kwakye explained that President Akufo –Addo who was elected by Ghanaians has achieved little as compared to his wife who was not on the ballot sheet.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A former Deputy Communications minister, Felix Ofosu Kwakye, has said that the first lady of Ghana has performed better than her husband who was elected by Ghanaians.

In a Facebook post, Ofosu Kwakye explained that President Akufo –Addo who was elected by Ghanaians is not doing as much as his wife who was not on the ballot sheet.

READ ALSO: Anyidoho opens up on custody time

In what seems to be a praise for the first lady, he said Rebecca Akufo-Addo has helped to construct a baby’s unit at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

According to him, President Akufo-Addo has done nothing tangible in that sector, yet spends lots of resources there.

"As things stand now, the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo Addo, has achieved more in the health sector than President Akufo Addo, who was voted for."

READ ALSO: How Ghana was shortchanged in the controversial US military deal

"At least she has built a baby's unit at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. The President has nothing tangible to show in that sector, yet wastes resources dabbling in a totally unnecessary renaming of the seat of government." he posted.

Meanwhile, social media users have been reacting to his comment in different ways.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Ghana-US Military Deal: Military high command endorsed US military deal- Defence C’tee Vice-chair Ghana-US Military Deal Military high command endorsed US military deal- Defence C’tee Vice-chair
Ghana’s Politicians: Here are 2 fellow MPs Ken Agyapong admires most Ghana’s Politicians Here are 2 fellow MPs Ken Agyapong admires most
Reshuffle: Rasheed Seidu Inusah appointed new BNI boss Reshuffle Rasheed Seidu Inusah appointed new BNI boss
Military Agreement: Where is Akufo-Addo? President silent as US military deal divides nation Military Agreement Where is Akufo-Addo? President silent as US military deal divides nation
Treason Comments: Anyidoho opens up on custody time Treason Comments Anyidoho opens up on custody time
Ghana-US Military Pack: NDC vows to put pressure on government over presence of US troops Ghana-US Military Pack NDC vows to put pressure on government over presence of US troops

Recommended Videos

State Visit: Mahama holds discussions with Dubai ruler State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai ruler
Corrupt Officials: Shoot-To-Kill Politicians Who Steal Our Monies - A-Plus Corrupt Officials Shoot-To-Kill Politicians Who Steal Our Monies - A-Plus
International Women's Day: 5 Awesome Ghanaian Women And Their Excellence In Politics International Women's Day 5 Awesome Ghanaian Women And Their Excellence In Politics



Top Articles

1 Rambo Style How the police stormed Koku Anyidoho's house in search of...bullet
2 Bureau of National Investigations BNI director reassigned, not sacked...bullet
3 Ghana US Military Deal How Ghana was shortchanged in the...bullet
4 US military Agreement Security analyst calls for impeachment of...bullet
5 Happy Birthday President Akufo-Addo turns 74 years todaybullet
6 Photos Here are the top 7 placards against Nana Addo at the US...bullet
7 US Military Cooperations Here are photos from Ghana-US...bullet
8 Empty Barrel CID should've ignored Koku's 'buffoonery' – Baakobullet
9 Video Hassan Ayariga shows up in style at the Ghana-US...bullet
10 Is The Saviour In? Mahama at CID Headquaters to see...bullet

Top Videos

1 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
4 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
5 Work Ethics Railways Minister sends 14 workers home for latenessbullet
6 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
7 Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over 'shithole'...bullet
8 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
9 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet
10 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet

Politics

Deputy General Secretary of NDC Koku Anyidoho
Breaking News Koku Anyidoho released on bail
Flagstaff House
Necessary? We'll change the name back to Flagstaff House - NDC warns
Debtor Asiedu Nketiah owes me $200 - Kennedy Agyapong
Deputy General Secretary of NDC Koku Anyidoho
Treason Charges "Police looking for 'cutlasses, guns, bombs' on Koku's phone"