Former minister says Akufo-Addo’s wife is doing better than him

A former Deputy Communications minister, Felix Ofosu Kwakye, has said that the first lady of Ghana has performed better than her husband who was elected by Ghanaians.

In a Facebook post, Ofosu Kwakye explained that President Akufo –Addo who was elected by Ghanaians is not doing as much as his wife who was not on the ballot sheet.

In what seems to be a praise for the first lady, he said Rebecca Akufo-Addo has helped to construct a baby’s unit at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

According to him, President Akufo-Addo has done nothing tangible in that sector, yet spends lots of resources there.

"As things stand now, the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo Addo, has achieved more in the health sector than President Akufo Addo, who was voted for."

"At least she has built a baby's unit at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. The President has nothing tangible to show in that sector, yet wastes resources dabbling in a totally unnecessary renaming of the seat of government." he posted.

Meanwhile, social media users have been reacting to his comment in different ways.