Home > News > Politics >

'I've not been charged with treason' - Anyidoho


NDC Deputy Secretary 'I've not been charged with treason' - Anyidoho

He was picked up by the Criminal Investigations Departments for saying their will be a "civilian coup d'etat" against the government of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho has said he has not been charged, contrary to media reports that he has been charged with "treason" and "causing fear and panic."

READ MORE: Anyidoho opens up on custody time

He was picked up by the Criminal Investigations Departments for saying their will be a "civilian coup d'etat" against the government of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

He was letter kept in the custody of the Bureau of National Investigations where he spent two days.

Speaking to Citi FM's the Big Issue on Saturday, Mr Anyidoho said he has not been charged with any offence.

READ MORE: Anyidoho opens up on custody time

“I was only in custody and let the records state that I have not been charged. I won’t go into the legality of it but I have not been charged with any offence," he said, adding: "The police are still investigating the matter."

He continued: “[Whether] mainstream media, social media, let us be all measured in the things that we report. As I came out of detention yesterday, from Graphic, [there were headlines such as] Koku Anyidoho charged. Who charged Koku Anyidoho? It’s sad. Who charged who? Where is the charge?”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Murtala Mohammed: Akufo-Addo embodies "chaos" and "anarchy" - former NDC MP Murtala Mohammed Akufo-Addo embodies "chaos" and "anarchy" - former NDC MP
Coup Comments: Ablakwa: NDC will do nothing to "subvert the constitution" Coup Comments Ablakwa: NDC will do nothing to "subvert the constitution"
Jubillee House: Government justifies renaming of presidential villa Jubillee House Government justifies renaming of presidential villa
Treason Charge: Embattled Koku Anyidoho to face CID again on Tuesday Treason Charge Embattled Koku Anyidoho to face CID again on Tuesday
Ranking: Rebecca Akufo-Addo scores higher marks than husband Ranking Rebecca Akufo-Addo scores higher marks than husband
Confusion: NPP supporters fight over school feeding programme Confusion NPP supporters fight over school feeding programme

Recommended Videos

Easter Message Easter Message
State Visit: Mahama holds discussions with Dubai ruler State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai ruler
Corrupt Officials: Shoot-To-Kill Politicians Who Steal Our Monies - A-Plus Corrupt Officials Shoot-To-Kill Politicians Who Steal Our Monies - A-Plus



Top Articles

1 Reshuffle Rasheed Seidu Inusah appointed new BNI bossbullet
2 US military Agreement Security analyst calls for impeachment of Nana...bullet
3 Ghana US Military Deal How Ghana was shortchanged in the...bullet
4 Ghana-US Military Deal Military high command endorsed US military...bullet
5 Military Agreement Where is Akufo-Addo? President silent as US...bullet
6 Security Read Ghana's 'controversial' military agreement with...bullet
7 Ghana’s Politicians Here are 2 fellow MPs Ken Agyapong...bullet
8 Rambo Style How the police stormed Koku Anyidoho's house...bullet
9 Corruption Allegations 'Corrupt' Mahama boys who are...bullet
10 Confusion NPP supporters fight over school feeding...bullet

Related Articles

Military Agreement Where is Akufo-Addo? President silent as US military deal divides nation
Treason Comments Anyidoho opens up on custody time
Coup Comments Ablakwa: NDC will do nothing to "subvert the constitution"
Jubillee House Government justifies renaming of presidential villa
Treason Charge Embattled Koku Anyidoho to face CID again on Tuesday
Ranking Rebecca Akufo-Addo scores higher marks than husband
Confusion NPP supporters fight over school feeding programme
Revival NDC will come back to power in 2020 - Spio-Garbrah
Video President Akufo-Addo's Easter message to Ghanaians
Ghana-US Military Deal Military high command endorsed US military deal- Defence C’tee Vice-chair

Top Videos

1 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
4 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
5 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
6 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
7 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
8 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
9 Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over...bullet
10 Work Ethics Railways Minister sends 14 workers home...bullet

Politics

Ekow Spio Garbrah
Revival NDC will come back to power in 2020 - Spio-Garbrah
Prez Nana Akufo Addo
Video President Akufo-Addo's Easter message to Ghanaians
Mr Felix Kwakye Ofosu
Felix Ofosu Kwakye Former minister says Akufo-Addo’s wife is doing better than him
Treason Comments Anyidoho opens up on custody time