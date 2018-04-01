'I've not been charged with treason' - Anyidoho

news

The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho has said he has not been charged, contrary to media reports that he has been charged with "treason" and "causing fear and panic."

He was picked up by the Criminal Investigations Departments for saying their will be a "civilian coup d'etat" against the government of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

He was letter kept in the custody of the Bureau of National Investigations where he spent two days.

Speaking to Citi FM's the Big Issue on Saturday, Mr Anyidoho said he has not been charged with any offence.

“I was only in custody and let the records state that I have not been charged. I won’t go into the legality of it but I have not been charged with any offence," he said, adding: "The police are still investigating the matter."

He continued: “[Whether] mainstream media, social media, let us be all measured in the things that we report. As I came out of detention yesterday, from Graphic, [there were headlines such as] Koku Anyidoho charged. Who charged Koku Anyidoho? It’s sad. Who charged who? Where is the charge?”