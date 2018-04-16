6 Ghanaians die through road accidents daily

news

Statistics released by the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTU) of the Ghana Police Service has revealed that an average of 6 Ghanaians die through road accidents.

The Head of Education, Research and Training at the MTTD, DSP Mr Alexander Obeng said the situation is due to the irresponsible driving displayed by both private and commercial drivers on the country’s highways.

“We can’t have any prevention than what research has shown in Ghana that if 100 crashes occur, about 52 are as a result of excessive speeding and out of this too, you realise that about 70% is as a result of unlawful overtaking,” he said on Radio XYZ.

He continued: “If 592 Ghanaians have been killed within three months from 1st January to 31st March this year, and over 3,300 have been injured, then obviously if history is anything to go by, it must be more.”

He mentioned the refusal of drivers to regularly maintain their vehicles, the rush to reach destinations to maximize sales through “excessive speeding [and] unlawful overtaking” as the basic known causes of motor accidents.

To him, if drivers use highways with caution and avoid excessive speeding and overtaking, the alarming numbers could reduce and roads will be safer for Ghanaians.