18 killed in two separate accidents in northern region

The first accident claimed the lives of 16 people at Yapei on the Tamale-Kumasi highway.
Police say the bus, which was carrying 70 passengers, in an attempt to overtake a cargo truck crashed into another bus.
At Savelugu, another motor accident reportedly killed two people.
The police in the northern region have confirmed the two accidents.