18 killed in two separate accidents in northern region


18 killed in two separate accidents in northern region

The first accident claimed the lives of 16 people at Yapei on the Tamale-Kumasi highway.

At least 18 people have been killed in two separate horrific accidents in the northern region Sunday morning.

The first accident claimed the lives of 16 people at Yapei on the Tamale-Kumasi highway.

Police say the bus, which was carrying 70 passengers, in an attempt to overtake a cargo truck crashed into another bus.

At Savelugu, another motor accident reportedly killed two people.

The police in the northern region have confirmed the two accidents.

