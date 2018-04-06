Home > News > Local >

3 soldiers die in car crash


3 soldiers die in car crash

The accident, which occurred close to Spring Fields University campus, near Adaklu Township on the Ho-Kpetoe road, involved 15 members of the Band who were travelling to Akatsi Abor for an Easter programme.

Three soldiers of the Supreme Canons Band of the 66 Artillery Regiment in Ho in the Volta Region have died after a truck they were travelling with veered off the road.

The Styre Troops Carrier Military truck with registration number 72- GA- 70 fell into a ditch when it skid off the road.

Confirming the story, the  the Regional Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, Chief Superintendent Victor Oduro Abrokwa, said all occupants of the truck, including the driver, sustained various degrees of injury and were rushed to the Volta Regional Hospital where three of them died on arrival.

Victor Abrokwa also said seven others who were in critical condition were airlifted to the 37 Military Hospital for further treatment a day after the incident, “whiles the remaining five, including the driver, were treated and discharged at the Volta Regional Hospital.”

Meanwhile, the accident truck has been towed to the military barracks for safe keeping.

