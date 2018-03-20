83% of Ghanaians believe the rich are ‘above the law’, says report

news

A report by research network, Afrobarometer, has indicated that majority of Ghanaians tend to think that the Rule of Law does not always apply to those in the upper classes of society.

According to the report, a whopping 83 percent of Ghanaians believe that rich people who commit crimes are “often” very likely to go scot free.

Also, the report stated that 62 percent of Ghanaians feel that people are “often” or “always” treated unequally under the law, depending on their social class.

Most Ghanaians, per the report, believe that the rich tend to find their way with the law as they have the resourced to bail themselves out when in trouble.

Intriguingly, 84 and 88 percent of Ghanaians respectively also believe that the rich avoid paying taxes and register land that does not belong to them.

Although the report indicates that most Ghanaians do not have full confidence in the Rule of Law when it comes to handling cases between proletariats and bourgeois, it affirms that citizens still strongly endorse rule of law.

The report further stated that “most Ghanaians endorse the rule of law and the legitimacy of key state enforcement bodies, affirming that the rule of law should and in fact does anchor democratic practices in the country.”

It added: “Even so, there is a widespread and growing belief that inequalities exist in how laws are applied, with the unfair advantage given to officials and the wealthy.”

Afrobarometer is a pan-African, non-partisan research network that undertakes surveys on various fields, including democracy, governance and economic conditions.

The research network currently operates across more than 35 countries in Africa.