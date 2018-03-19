Kennedy Agyapong threatens to kill notorious land guard

news

New Patriotic Party (NPP) firebrand Kennedy Agyapong is threatening to kill notorious land guards in the country.

He said he will mobilise his boys to eliminate a land guard popularly known as 'Bortey Disco' who has been terrorizing residents of Borteyman, near Adenta in the Greater Accra region.

The notorious land guard according to reports has unlawfully seized several lands belonging to the Ministry of Agriculture and some individuals and selling a plot for thousands of dollars.

The Assin Central lawmaker who has been a pain on the neck of land guards since the Director General of Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, COP Bright Oduro was ousted, has threatened to name and shame those involved.

But Kennedy Agyapong said "this notorious land guard is behind the killing of a military officer who was attached to the Flagstaff House, the seat of government."

Speaking on Accra-based Oman FM, he noted that "There is a place in Borteyman and when you go there, all that you can see is a human skeleton and you can’t move without stepping on the skeleton. This Bortey Disco guy kill people and take their land and leave their bodies to decompose in the area."

"What struck me the other day was that I was there when a military man who has a house in Borteyman came to me and during our conversation he told me that he was relocating to Burma Camp because this ‘Bortey Disco’ guy came to him and warned him to be careful else he will end his life. He said the guy told him that he knows where his daughter attends school and went to the extent of showing the picture of the military man to him," he added.

He stated that "I will make sure that this guy is killed. These things will not be tolerated under President Akufo-Addo."