9 killed in bus crash; 30 others injured


9 killed in bus crash; 30 others injured

The accident, which also injured about 30 people, occurred at about 12:30 am on Saturday, police in the Northern Region said.

At least nine (9) people have died in a fatal accident involving a Yuntong bus and a KIA bus in the Central Gonja District of the Northern Region.

The accident, which also injured about 30 people, occurred at about 12:30 am on Saturday, police in the Northern Region said.

The Yutong bus was travelling from Tamale to Kumasi while the KIA bus was travelling from Kumasi towards Tamale, Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) ASP Mohammed Yussif Tanko said in a statement.

“Investigations at the accident spot revealed that Yutong bus with registration number GC 5148 Z was travelling from Tamale to Kumasi whilst  KIA bus with number  GT5892-16 was also travelling from Kumasi towards Tamale with passengers on board both buses,” he added.

ASP Tanko said on reaching a section of the road at Yipala Village about 10km to Yapei driving from Kumasi towards Tamale direction it was alleged both buses collided head-on and ran into a ditch.

According to him, about 30 passengers onboard both bus got injured and were rushed to Tamale Teaching Hospital whilst Nine (9) of the passengers died instantly.

The drivers of the buses were not met at the scene and the road safety towing vehicle from Buipe has been engaged to tow both buses to the station, he added.

