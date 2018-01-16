Home > News > Politics >

Not even Nana Addo can save you from Amidu - Bawumia


Special Prosecutor Not even Nana Addo can save you from Amidu - Bawumia

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said the government is committed to curbing corruption in the country, hence its appointment of an Independent Special Prosecutor.

  Published:
Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia play

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
The Vice President of Ghana has cautioned corrupt public officials not to come seeking refuge under anybody including the President Akufo-Addo because no corrupt individual will be shielded under the tenure of Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was speaking as the special guest of honour at the 69th New Year School Conference of the University of Ghana on Monday (January 15, 2018).

He said the government is committed to curbing corruption in the country, hence its appointment of an Independent Special Prosecutor.

READ ALSO: 'Courageous' Martin Amidu fit for Special Prosecutor job - Asiedu Nketia

“With the appointment of Martin Amidu, the message is very clear that he [President Akufo-Addo] is very serious about dealing with this issue [corruption]. It is not a partisan issue; you can have corrupt people across the partisan divide.”

“The message is that not even the President can protect you if you are corrupt,” he indicated.

READ ALSO: Government accused of hiding full list of presidential staffers

Dr Bawumia, therefore, called on the general public to give Amidu the maximum support he needs to ensure corruption ends in Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo nominated Martin Amidu as the first Special Prosecutor. His nomination is subject to the approval of Parliament.

We are determined to move Ghana beyond aid - Bawumia

