9-week-old baby dies after parents failed to pay for oxygen


Heartbreaking 9-week-old baby dies in hospital after parents failed to raise GHc533 for oxygen

This baby died because parents could not afford to pay for oxygen at the hospital.

  • Published:
9-week-old baby dies in hospital after parents failed to raise GHc533 for oxygen play

9-week-old baby dies in hospital after parents failed to raise GHc533 for oxygen
A nine-week-old baby on admission at the St. Gregory Hospital at Kasoa in the Central region has died following the inability of his parents to raise a sum of GHc533.

According to a report by Joy News, baby Prosper Delali Kwawu was admitted at the hospital last month after it was detected that he was finding it difficult to breathe.

However, the two-and-half-month-old baby could not survive because his parents could not afford to pay for oxygen to be provided to keep him alive.

Narrating her ordeal, mother of the deceased baby said she is heartbroken by the death of her young son, especially because it was due to financial constraint.

She shockingly revealed that her baby died after a medical doctor at the St. Gregory Hospital pulled the plugs from the oxygen machine her son was on because they could not afford to pay.

She explained that baby Prosper was initially on oxygen support but he could not survive and died after the doctor cruelly took him off the oxygen.

She said the doctor took the decision after they failed to raise a sum of GHc533 which was required to keep her son on the oxygen.

According to her, her pleas to the doctor not to do it fell on deaf ears, and she lost her son in the process.

Meanwhile, the administration of the Hospital has declined to make any comments on the matter, insisting the Central Regional Directorate of the Ghana Health Service has taken it up for investigation.

