Abortion and teenage pregnancy cases increase in Mampong


The Mampong Municipal Health Director, Jacob Amoah, health facilities in the area recorded 254 abortion cases in 2017, as compared to 91 recorded in 2016.

The Mampong Municipal Health Director, Jacob Amoah, has bemoaned the increase in the cases of abortion in the area.

According to Mr Amoah, health facilities in the area recorded 254 cases in 2017, as compared to 91 recorded in 2016.

During the period the number of teenage pregnancies also rose from 423 to 451.

Mr Amoah made this revelation at their annual performance review meeting held to discuss the way forward to improve the quality of healthcare.

He said that the Directorate will implement measures which include family planning practices.

He added that with the family planning coverage 11,887 people accepted the use of contraceptives in 2016 as against the 2016 figure of 5,986.

On HIV infection, Mr Amoah said 133 out of 580 people tested were found to be positive and they were made up of 96 females and 37 males.

Mr Amoah said sustained education is important to ensure everybody protects themselves from the deadly disease.

He added that they had adequate anti-retroviral drugs for the treatment of the infection.

