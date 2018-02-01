Over 53,000 abortion cases recorded in 2017

news

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has revealed that a total of 53,114 abortions were carried in 2017 alone across all government hospitals.

13,918 of such cases are unsafe abortions as against 15,325 in 2016.

READ MORE: Eastern region records 105 maternal deaths in 2017

Greater Accra regional health director, Dr Linda Van Otoo, said most of the unsafe abortions were from young and unmarried ladies who got pregnant through unsafe sex.

Cases of abortions are recorded to have shot up in Ghana over the last five years as figures from the Ghana Health Service show the spread in the number of quack doctors continues to pose a grave threat to the reproductive health of the female population.

Unsafe abortions are strictly frowned upon in Ghana and also considered a criminal offence punishable by law.

READ ALSO: 5-month-old aborted foetus found dumped in gutter

It is based on this fierce warning that most young ladies decide to go into hiding to commit the offence.

The law of abortion indicates that it should also be conducted only at a Government hospital; registered private hospital, clinics registered under the Private Hospitals and Maternity Homes Act, 1958 (No. 8) and a place approved by the Minister of Health by a Legislative Instrument.

Any abortion outside the defined framework is illegal; the perpetrator, person, who administers the drug or induces a woman to abort or uses an instrument to remove a conception from the uterus, is liable under the law.

It is criminal to abet a person to cause an abortion or attempt to cause or even supply the drug or instrument for the abortion.