AIDS commission distributes condoms at Kwahu to mark Easter

The Ghana AIDS Commission has distributed hundreds of condoms at Kwahu in the Eastern Region as part of the Easter festivities.

Over 80 health workers, peer educators and volunteers have been deployed to educate the merry makers on HIV prevention, testing, condom use and encouraged them to test to know their HIV status, Adom FM reports.

Hundreds have checked their HIV status and according multiple media reports, no has tested positive.

The commission claims over 500,000 condoms have been distributed as part measures to protect and create awareness for the need for protection and responsible intimate engagement during the Easter.

Thousands of revellers have throng Kwahu to mark Easter which often include street carnivals and paragliding.