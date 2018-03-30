Easter Wahala Passengers in Kumasi left stranded due to shortage of buses

news

Many passengers in Kumasi in the Ashanti region have been left frustrated following a shortage of buses for their Easter trips.

According to a report by Starr News, scores of these passengers have been left stranded after failing to secure buses to make their travels.

Most lorry terminals in Kumasi are currently crowded with persons who are looking to travel to either their hometowns or other places to mark the Easter festivities.

However, unfortunately, most of the terminals have been inundated by long and winding queues as available buses are not enough to cater for the huge number of passengers.

Easter is a time when all Christians across the globe come together to mark the death and resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ.

On this day, many Ghanaians have also joined in marking the occasion, with some preferring to spend time with their families, whiles others also opt to move to serene places to enjoy the occasion.

Most often, Kwahu in the Eastern region, is the preferred place for many Ghanaians during the Easter festivities due to the wide range of fun activities on display over there.

As a result, it appears many people in Kumasi are primed to make their travels, but will have to deal with the shortage of buses at terminals.