Government reduces by half fees of final year students in SHS

news

The Akufo-Addo administration has reduced by half the third term fees of final year students in Senior High School.

READ MORE: 'Computer on the blackboard' teacher's school gets an ICT lab from Microsoft

A statement signed by the Director-General of the Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa to all Regional Directors and sighted by Pulse.com.gh said the move is to give students the peace of mind to concentrate on their forthcoming West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) scheduled for June 1, 2018.

“It has also been noted that final year students will write their final paper for the WASSCE on the June 1, 2018," the statement dated March 29,2018 said. "This means final year students will be in school for the 3rd term from April 16 to June 1, 2018, which also interprets into seven (7) weeks. The implication is that final year students will be in school for exactly half of the normal term."

“It is therefore directed that final year students should pay one half or fifty percent of the fees of students for the third term,” according to the letter.

READ MORE: KNUST's Africa Hall hit with Ghs 150, 000 corruption scandal

He, therefore directed all regional directors to comply with the latest decision.