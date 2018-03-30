Home > News > Local >

Government reduces by half fees of final year students in SHS


Free Education Government reduces by half fees of final year students in SHS

Government has announced a fifty percent reduction in school fees for final year Senior High School (SHS) students across the country for the third term.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Akufo-Addo administration has reduced by half the third term fees of final year students in Senior High School.

READ MORE: 'Computer on the blackboard' teacher's school gets an ICT lab from Microsoft

A statement signed by the Director-General of the Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa to all Regional Directors and sighted by Pulse.com.gh said the move is to give students the peace of mind to concentrate on their forthcoming West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) scheduled for June 1, 2018.

“It has also been noted that final year students will write their final paper for the WASSCE on the June 1, 2018," the statement dated March 29,2018 said. "This means final year students will be in school for the 3rd term from April 16 to June 1, 2018, which also interprets into seven (7) weeks. The implication is that final year students will be in school for exactly half of the normal term."

play

 

“It is therefore directed that final year students should pay one half or fifty percent of the fees of students for the third term,” according to the letter.

READ MORE: KNUST's Africa Hall hit with Ghs 150, 000 corruption scandal

He, therefore directed all regional directors to comply with the latest decision.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Benevolence: Photos of the ultra-modern police station Kwame Despite built in his hometown Benevolence Photos of the ultra-modern police station Kwame Despite built in his hometown
In Kumasi: Fire destroys shops, vehicles at Suame Magazine In Kumasi Fire destroys shops, vehicles at Suame Magazine
Buccaneers: Ghanaian, 4 others held hostage by Nigerian pirates Buccaneers Ghanaian, 4 others held hostage by Nigerian pirates
Robbery In Accra: Police officer, Soldier, one other arrested for allegedly robbing bank customers Robbery In Accra Police officer, Soldier, one other arrested for allegedly robbing bank customers
Car Crash: NPP man dies in car accident Car Crash NPP man dies in car accident
When death is your business: How some artisans have found a goldmine in the ‘rejected’ coffin making business When death is your business How some artisans have found a goldmine in the ‘rejected’ coffin making business

Recommended Videos

Local News: Flagstaff House Renamed Jubilee House Local News Flagstaff House Renamed Jubilee House
Ghana-US Military Deal: Hassan Ayariga Shows Up In Style At The Ghana-US Deal Demo Ghana-US Military Deal Hassan Ayariga Shows Up In Style At The Ghana-US Deal Demo
Viral Blackboard Teacher: Microsoft Donates Laptops & Projectors To The Blackboard Teacher Viral Blackboard Teacher Microsoft Donates Laptops & Projectors To The Blackboard Teacher



Top Articles

1 Corruption Fight Here are 5 previous gov't appointees jailed by the NPPbullet
2 When death is your business How some artisans have found a goldmine in...bullet
3 Benevolence Photos of the ultra-modern police station Kwame Despite...bullet
4 Revelations Ebony's father is Illuminati - Self-styled evangelist...bullet
5 Car Crash NPP man dies in car accidentbullet
6 Buccaneers Ghanaian, 4 others held hostage by Nigerian piratesbullet
7 In Kumasi Fire destroys shops, vehicles at Suame Magazinebullet
8 Marriage Advice Christian husbands not romantic, very...bullet
9 Video Lady with big buttocks causes traffic in Accrabullet
10 Crime 10 Nigerians arrested for internet fraudbullet

Related Articles

Pictures 'Computer on the blackboard' teacher's school gets an ICT lab from Microsoft
Embezzlement KNUST's Africa Hall hit with Ghs 150, 000 corruption scandal
Sexual Abuse Napo threatens to take a gun if a teacher abuses his daughter
#NSMQ2018 Here are all the schools that have qualified for 2018 NSMQ
NSMQ Dr Elsie Effah Kaufmann honoured by National Society of Black Engineers
Sexual Abuse Stop having sex with your students – Judge warns male teachers
UG Financial Crisis It’s normal for salaries to delay at Legon – UTAG
Financial Crisis No money to pay March salaries -UG tells staff
TVET Training Akufo-Addo to make Ghana world-class centre for skills development
Central University Vice Chancellors says Central University is not collapsing

Top Videos

1 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
2 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
3 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
4 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
5 Local News Ghana Police To Hold Special Prayers Against Attacks...bullet
6 Health In Ghana Doctors are reluctant to work in the Northern...bullet
7 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
8 Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT,...bullet
9 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
10 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet

Local

Yaa Naa Andani
Royal Murder Yaa Naa Yakubu Andani's 16th anniversary marked
Donations Axim Hospital gets Italy support as Nkosuohene appeals for more support
Fake Pastors Ghanaian prophets engaging in daylight robbery - Kennedy Agyapong
Nana Oteng Korankye
Caveat No skimpy dresses at Kwahu Easter, deviants will be arrested - Chief warns