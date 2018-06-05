Home > News > Local >

All uncompleted schools to be finished by end of 2018 – Accra Mayor


  Published:
play
All uncompleted school buildings within the Accra Metropolis will be completed by the end of 2018, the Chief Executive Officer of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Mohammed Adjei Sowah, has said.

According to him, his outfit is bent on making sure that all 14 uncompleted schools within the Metropolis are completed before the year ends.

He said the AMA has also targeted nine out of the 14 uncompleted schools to be finished by the end of June.

The Accra Mayor made these statements during the closing ceremony of a three-day celebration of the International Children’s Book Day (ICBD), organised by the Ghana Library Authority (GLA) to mark the world annual event in Ghana.

Accra Mayor, Mohammed Adjei Sowah

 

The theme for this year’s event was “The Small is Big in a Book”.

Mr. Sowah said it is better to focus on finishing the uncompleted school buildings rather than abandoning them to start new projects.

This, he said, will help to develop the country to the level that all citizens desire.

He further advocated for more investment into education and books to help broaden then knowledge of students.

“We cannot look on unconcerned as political leaders, whiles our kids, junior brothers and sisters learn in some structures that are dilapidated and life-threatening. So I think that whatever project my predecessor started, I must complete them and do so on time,” the Accra Mayor said.

“In most of the schools that I have visited, they already have libraries and science laboratories. What it means is that we are going to have many libraries dotted across the city within the next couple of months,” he added.

