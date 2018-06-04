Home > News > Local >

UG, gov’t to jointly manage medical centre – MP


The Member of Parliament (MP) for Adentan Constituency Yaw Buaben Asamoah has revealed that the University of Ghana and the government will jointly manage the university’s $217 million Medical centre.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, Mr Asamoah said: “I understand that the university and government are going to run it jointly.”

“The [interim] board is made up of the University of Ghana and government nominees. That shouldn’t have been a problem in the first place,” he added.

The facility, which was inaugurated in 2016, has been left dormant following an impasse between the University Board and government.

This led to the general public mounting pressure on the government to ensure that the confusion between itself the university is sorted out so they can open the Medical Centre.

On social media, the hashtag ‘#OpenUGMCNow’ started trending. One notable person who kept the campaign going is a student of the University of Ghana, Reginald Sekyi.

Considering the pressure, the government, on Thursday announced that it had formed an interim board to begin processes to operationalise the medical centre “with immediate effect.”

Minister of Information, Mustapha Hamid further clarified that the centre would be opened to the public by July 19, 2018.

“Right now we are hoping that in the next week or two Members of Parliament would have ratified the loan agreement and then we can go and access the money for phase two to begin. If you ask me to give and take, by July date, we are saying the facility would be operational. We would have to access the money and begin working on phase two,” he said.

