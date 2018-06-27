Photos Anas finally meets 3-year-old who dressed like him to school

news

Award-winning undercover journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has finally met the three-year-old girl who dressed like him to school during a recent Career Day.

Anas and his Tiger Eye PI team paid a surprise visit to the Holy Trinity Lutheran School at Kwadaso-Estate in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, where the little girl schools.

Following the premier of the ‘Number 12’ exposé, many Ghanaians tried to mimic Anas’ way of dressing by wearing hoods.

However, the one photo which caught the attention of many was that of this three-year-old pupil who dressed just like Anas during a Career Day in her school.

The photo of the little girl went viral on social media, with Anas himself later sharing it on his Twitter and Facebook pages.

And, the investigative journalist has gone a step further to meet the said girl who was courageous enough to aspire to be like him.

He embraced her, to the delight of the little girl, before sharing some kind words with her.

Anas and his team also interacted with pupils, particularly those who aspired to become journalists, as well as teachers, during the surprise visit to the Holy Trinity Lutheran School on Tuesday.

He allowed the pupils to ask him questions, which he took time to respond to during the interactive session.

Mother of the 3-year-old girl, Afua Amponsah, said she dressed her child to look like the journalist in order "to show support to Anas that he is doing a good job".

Also, manager of the Holy Trinity Lutheran School, Henrietta Karikari, thanked Anas for visiting to inspire the pupils.

"We say a very big thank you to Anas and his team for making the effort to visit us. We really appreciate what you are doing for Ghana," she added.