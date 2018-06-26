Police arrest Jubilee House security personnel for robbery

news

The Legon Police in the Greater Accra Region has arrested a security officer with the Jubilee House for his alleged involvement in a robbery incident.

According to Accra-based Starr FM, the suspect Issah Muniru was arrested with his accomplice after a series of robberies at East Legon and surrounding areas. Muniru and his accomplice also allegedly robbed and assaulted a 70-year-old woman in Accra.

However, the police sources revealed that superior people from the presidency ordered for Muniru to be released.

Muniru is said to be stationed with the operations unit at the presidency.

Muniru, had a Flagstaff House Identification Number FSH/TEMP/18/134 when he was arrested.