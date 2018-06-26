Women don't only succeed by sleeping around - Duncan William

news

Founder of Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan William has condemned the thought that successful women only sleep with men to attain such heights.

The Archbishop said this when he was delivering a sermon in his church on Sunday (June 24, 2018).

He questioned why the stigmatisation was on the rise in Ghana especially.

“There’s something in this country that everybody is hiding; nobody wants to show who they are. As soon as people get to know you are blessed, they come after you, throw things at you.”

“A foreigner can come into this country and drive a private jet on the motorway and it is acceptable”, but “if a young lady drives a private jet or a Mercedes, or a Rolls-Royce, they’ll say: ‘Who’s your sugar daddy?’; ‘or she’s selling cocaine’.”

Archbishop Duncan-Williams, in the sermon, said that women are strong enough to become powerful in the society without sleeping with any man.

He explained that women played major roles in his success in life and ministry, and added that stigmatising successful women in that way are demeaning.

“So, in this society, it’s like women don’t have sense and head to work, they don’t have brains, a woman only makes it by sleeping with a man. … Who told you that?"

“I know a lot of women in this church who are well-educated, smarter, intelligent [and] wiser than men, I’m telling you”, he said, explaining: “… I got born again by a woman, an Indian scientist called Mrs Raj. And it was two twin sisters, they helped me in the things of God and got me to the Church of Pentecost because I was confused between Christianity and another religion, and I almost went another way but they brought me back. Twin sisters – the Acquah sisters. Some of my successes in life and ministry, God has always used women… Please thank God for the women”, he said.