Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Women don't only succeed by sleeping around - Duncan William


Stereotypes Women don't only succeed by sleeping around - Duncan William

Archbishop Duncan-Williams, in the sermon, said that women are strong enough to become powerful in the society without sleeping with any man.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Founder of Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan William has condemned the thought that successful women only sleep with men to attain such heights.

The Archbishop said this when he was delivering a sermon in his church on Sunday (June 24, 2018).

He questioned why the stigmatisation was on the rise in Ghana especially.

READ ALSO: Singleness is an error; it must be overturned - Archbishop Duncan Williams

“There’s something in this country that everybody is hiding; nobody wants to show who they are. As soon as people get to know you are blessed, they come after you, throw things at you.”

“A foreigner can come into this country and drive a private jet on the motorway and it is acceptable”, but “if a young lady drives a private jet or a Mercedes, or a Rolls-Royce, they’ll say: ‘Who’s your sugar daddy?’; ‘or she’s selling cocaine’.”

Archbishop Duncan-Williams, in the sermon, said that women are strong enough to become powerful in the society without sleeping with any man.

He explained that women played major roles in his success in life and ministry, and added that stigmatising successful women in that way are demeaning.

READ ALSO: Ghanaian lady shot to death at funeral service in Toronto

“So, in this society, it’s like women don’t have sense and head to work, they don’t have brains, a woman only makes it by sleeping with a man. … Who told you that?"

“I know a lot of women in this church who are well-educated, smarter, intelligent [and] wiser than men, I’m telling you”, he said, explaining: “… I got born again by a woman, an Indian scientist called Mrs Raj. And it was two twin sisters, they helped me in the things of God and got me to the Church of Pentecost because I was confused between Christianity and another religion, and I almost went another way but they brought me back. Twin sisters – the Acquah sisters. Some of my successes in life and ministry, God has always used women… Please thank God for the women”, he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

In Canada: Ghanaian lady shot to death at funeral service in Toronto In Canada Ghanaian lady shot to death at funeral service in Toronto
In Accra: Police arrest Jubilee House security personnel for robbery In Accra Police arrest Jubilee House security personnel for robbery
Get Educated: Education no longer the only key to success, but it's still a gateway Get Educated Education no longer the only key to success, but it's still a gateway
Chieftaincy Dispute: Andanis accuse Asantehene of scheming to impose Yaa Na Chieftaincy Dispute Andanis accuse Asantehene of scheming to impose Yaa Na
Drug Trafficking: NACOB impounded 44kg of cocaine in 2017 Drug Trafficking NACOB impounded 44kg of cocaine in 2017
Murder Trial: Mental state of JB Danquah's 'killer' can be examined - Dr. Osei Murder Trial Mental state of JB Danquah's 'killer' can be examined - Dr. Osei

Recommended Videos

Local News: Akufo-Addo reveals his GH¢29,000 monthly salary Local News Akufo-Addo reveals his GH¢29,000 monthly salary
Local News: Kadjebi residents troop to see albino posters for the first time Local News Kadjebi residents troop to see albino posters for the first time
Local News: Two brothers in Eastern Region turn cassava waste to electricity Local News Two brothers in Eastern Region turn cassava waste to electricity



Top Articles

1 In Canada Ghanaian lady shot to death at funeral service in Torontobullet
2 Photo Flagstaff House guard arrested for armed robbery, rapebullet
3 Murder Trial Suspect's confession on murder of JB Danquah "total...bullet
4 FIFA Meeting Gov’t 5-member committee to manage football dissolved...bullet
5 Migration Ghanaians 5th in the world on US deportation listbullet
6 Chieftaincy Dispute Andanis accuse Asantehene of scheming to...bullet
7 Crime Police arrest Jubilee House guards for armed robbery, rapebullet
8 Identity Card Akufo-Addo backs use of birth cert, passport...bullet
9 Immigration Ghana replies US following deportation standoffbullet
10 Issues Ursula Owusu's lawyer begs defiant A Plus to...bullet

Top Videos

1 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on June 27bullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
4 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
5 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
6 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
7 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to...bullet
8 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale...bullet
9 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
10 Local News Unity Hall And Katanga Of KNUST To Be...bullet

Local

fda.png
Health Alert Beware of purchasing fake Coartem, Zentel – FDA cautions public
Fight Police man loses left eye in attempt to stop protestors
Horror Man kills ex-wife, son and commits suicide
Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on June 27