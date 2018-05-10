Angel Obinim dodges court by sickness excuse again

news

The Founder and lead Pastor of the God's Way International Church, Dr. Angel Daniel Obinim failed to show up for proceedings at an Accra High court again with the excuse that he is sick.

This information was relayed to the trial judge by Kojo Adu Baohene, administrator of the church.

Bishop Obinim has been dragged before the court for allegedly assaulting two adopted children – a 14-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy who lived with him in the presence of his congregation.

But the popular 'Man of God' had failed to appear before the court on several occasions for the trial to proceed.

Mr Boahene said: “My Lord Bishop Obinim was not feeling well and he had to be taken to the hospital this morning and such could not turn up in court.”

This new excuse didn't go down well with the trial judge, Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku who noted that Bishop Obinim’s excuses of being sick is becoming too many; and “Next time I expect him in court.

On August 17, 2016, at about 1700 hours, the Accra Branch of the Church held a service, at which Bishop Obinim claimed he had a revelation from God that the two alleged victims were engaged in pre-marital sex and the 14-year old girl was pregnant.

The prosecution said Obinim said the victim was in the process of aborting the pregnancy and that the Holy Spirit has directed him (Obinim) to chastise the (teenagers) in the presence of the congregation.



According to the prosecution in the full glare of the church, Obinim allegedly removed his belt and assaulted them.

The case was adjourned to June 20.