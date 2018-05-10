Home > News > Local >

Angel Obinim dodges court by sickness excuse again


Trial Angel Obinim dodges court by sickness excuse again

But the popular 'Man of God' had failed to appear before the court on several occasions for the trial to proceed.

  • Published:
Bishop Obinim dodges court play

Bishop Obinim dodges court
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Founder and lead Pastor of the God's Way International Church, Dr. Angel Daniel Obinim failed to show up for proceedings at an Accra High court again with the excuse that he is sick.

This information was relayed to the trial judge by Kojo Adu Baohene, administrator of the church.

Bishop Obinim has been dragged before the court for allegedly assaulting two adopted children – a 14-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy who lived with him in the presence of his congregation.

But the popular 'Man of God' had failed to appear before the court on several occasions for the trial to proceed.

READ ALSO: Obinim visits heaven, chastises Angel Gabriel

Mr Boahene said: “My Lord Bishop Obinim was not feeling well and he had to be taken to the hospital this morning and such could not turn up in court.”

This new excuse didn't go down well with the trial judge, Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku who noted that Bishop Obinim’s excuses of being sick is becoming too many;  and “Next time I expect him in court.

Bishop Obinim play

Bishop Obinim

 

On August 17, 2016, at about 1700 hours, the Accra Branch of the Church held a service, at which Bishop Obinim claimed he had a revelation from God that the two alleged victims were engaged in pre-marital sex and the 14-year old girl was pregnant.

READ ALSO: Bishop Agyinasare blasts fondling, panty-removing pastors

The prosecution said Obinim said the victim was in the process of aborting the pregnancy and that the Holy Spirit has directed him (Obinim) to chastise the (teenagers) in the presence of the congregation.

According to the prosecution in the full glare of the church, Obinim allegedly removed his belt and assaulted them.

The case was adjourned to June 20.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Interdiction: Adom FM suspends Captain Smart for 'reckless' comments on air Interdiction Adom FM suspends Captain Smart for 'reckless' comments on air
CSPS Conference: Centre for Social Policy Studies holds 2nd conference on social policy financing in 21st century CSPS Conference Centre for Social Policy Studies holds 2nd conference on social policy financing in 21st century
Judicial Corruption: Nana Addo suspends Justice Dery, 3 others indicted in Anas exposé Judicial Corruption Nana Addo suspends Justice Dery, 3 others indicted in Anas exposé
Achievements: Mahama honoured for his 'Outstanding Christian Leadership' Achievements Mahama honoured for his 'Outstanding Christian Leadership'
Defiance: I'll never kneel before Otumfuo - Kweku Baako Defiance I'll never kneel before Otumfuo - Kweku Baako
Chop Chop: 4 top Ghana Museum officials suspended for diverting millions of cedis Chop Chop 4 top Ghana Museum officials suspended for diverting millions of cedis

Recommended Videos

Pastor Otabil: I prophe Milk, honey, industries and money to flow in Ghana Pastor Otabil I prophe Milk, honey, industries and money to flow in Ghana
Local News: 55 ‘functioning’ ambulances are even substandard - Health Expert Local News 55 ‘functioning’ ambulances are even substandard - Health Expert
Local News: Nigerians celebrate wealth, Ghanaians hide and destroy it Local News Nigerians celebrate wealth, Ghanaians hide and destroy it



Top Articles

1 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the Nation...bullet
2 Police Reshuffle 18 senior police officers reshuffledbullet
3 Defiance I'll never kneel before Otumfuo - Kweku Baakobullet
4 Restructure Single spine salary structure will be reviewed - Nana Addobullet
5 Employment Module 80,000 non-graduates to be employed through YEAbullet
6 Counsel Be careful with those around you - Ken Agyapong...bullet
7 Judicial Corruption Nana Addo suspends Justice Dery, 3...bullet
8 Murder Gospel musician fingered in killing of Policeman in...bullet
9 Fake Pastors Bishop Agyinasare blasts fondling,...bullet
10 Wickedness Mother throws hot water on 11-yr old son...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
6 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
7 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
8 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet
9 #One Corner New dance craze hits Swedrubullet
10 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military...bullet

Local

NAF neutralises scores of Boko Haram terrorists in Koleram, Borno
AVM Olatokunbo Adesanya NAF neutralises scores of Boko Haram terrorists in Koleram, Borno
CSOs appeal to National Assembly to transmit Not-Too-Young-To-Run Bill for assent
Moshood Isah CSOs appeal to National Assembly to transmit Not-Too-Young-To-Run Bill for assent
Paedophilia Teacher forces 15-year-old girl to abort pregnancy after defilement
Minister tasks contractors on timely completion of road projects
Alhaji Mustapha Shehuri Minister tasks contractors on timely completion of road projects