Home > News > Local >

Bishop Agyinasare blasts fondling, panty-removing pastors


Fake Pastors Bishop Agyinasare blasts fondling, panty-removing pastors

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Founder of the Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare, has condemned so-called pastors who fondle their church members all in the name of deliverance.

According to the preacher, it is ungodly and unbiblical for pastors to touch the genitalia or any sensitive part of a church member.

READ ALSO: Marriage Material: Stop hustling for husbands after acting 'silly' in your youth - Otabil tells young ladies

He bemoaned the advent of “fake” pastors who are taking advantage of innocent people under the pretense of delivering them or performing miracles.

Bishop Agyinasare condemned such practices, warning that “if we don’t do something about our Christian ministry, very soon we’ll be recording a Jim Jones – (An American pastor who founded the Peoples Temple cult and caused over 900 of his followers to commit revolutionary suicide in Guyana in November 1978) – because we have all kinds of people [in Christian ministry].”

Bishop Charles Agyinasare play

Bishop Charles Agyinasare

 

Preaching to a congregation on Sunday, 29 April at the Perez Dome, the Bishop condemned so-called pastors who are using God’s name to mislead their congregants.

“If you google right now, you’ll see a pastor who told a church member, a woman, to remove her panties in church. How do you tell a woman to remove her panties in church? If the person is not your wife, even in private you don’t tell the person to remove their panties,” he fumed.

“Mostly some of these problems are caused by people under the guise of working miracles or delivering people from demons”, adding: “It is true Jesus said in His name we would cast out devils and lay hands on the sick, but He did not say we would put the demon possessed in chains like it is happening in some prayer camps. He did not say we would give them concoctions to be delivered like some are spraying insecticides into the mouth of church members for deliverance [while] others are given toilet detergents – Dettol – to drink.”

READ ALSO: Obinim Saga: Teenagers flogged by Obinim for having sex missing

He added that the Ministry of Religious Affairs must strengthen Church Councils such as the Catholic Secretariat, Christian Council, Ghana Pentecostal & Charismatic Council, National Association of Christian & Charismatic Churches, among others.

This, he said, should develop into a policy where pastors can only be recognized if they are affiliated to any of the aforementioned councils.

According to Bishop Agyinasare, pastors should not be able to “bless marriages or deal with government in the position of a pastor if you do not belong to any of the councils”.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

HIV/AIDS Treatment: Aids Commission to begin door-to-door HIV testing HIV/AIDS Treatment Aids Commission to begin door-to-door HIV testing
Crime: Robbers gun down Police officer; bolt with GHc900,000 Crime Robbers gun down Police officer; bolt with GHc900,000
RIP: Mahama mourns the death of legendary highlife star Jewel Ackah RIP Mahama mourns the death of legendary highlife star Jewel Ackah
Gay Rights: Come out of the closet if you're a homosexual - Foh Amoaning to Tarzan Gay Rights Come out of the closet if you're a homosexual - Foh Amoaning to Tarzan
In Northern Region: Irate youth kill and share 2 Mole park elephants In Northern Region Irate youth kill and share 2 Mole park elephants
Persons With Disabilities: Banking halls and ATMs are not disability friendly – PWDs Persons With Disabilities Banking halls and ATMs are not disability friendly – PWDs

Recommended Videos

‘Good Samaritan’: Traffic wardens beg for jobs after East Legon tunnel opens ‘Good Samaritan’ Traffic wardens beg for jobs after East Legon tunnel opens
Local News: UPSA to be renamed Nana Ampomah Univ of Professional Studies Local News UPSA to be renamed Nana Ampomah Univ of Professional Studies
Innovation: KSM interviews CEO of Kaeme, Freda Obeng-Ampofo Innovation KSM interviews CEO of Kaeme, Freda Obeng-Ampofo



Top Articles

1 Gay Rights Come out of the closet if you're a homosexual - Foh Amoaning...bullet
2 Anas Exposé ECOWAS court places injunction against impeachment of 3...bullet
3 Cruel Mother beats 8-year-old daughter to death at Korle-Gonnorbullet
4 Employment Govt to employ 100,000 graduates from May – Bawumia...bullet
5 RIP Mahama mourns the death of legendary highlife star Jewel Ackahbullet
6 Homosexuality Only God can deliver homosexuals - Lawyer...bullet
7 Crime Young Ghanaian millionaire Ibrah arrested for money...bullet
8 Marriage Material Stop hustling for husbands after acting...bullet
9 Video Lady with big buttocks causes traffic in Accrabullet
10 Contradiction 10,000 nurses won't be employed in May -...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
3 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children warehouse'bullet
4 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
5 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs'...bullet
6 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
7 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military presence...bullet
8 Video Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare prays for Dr. Mahamudu...bullet
9 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
10 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet

Local

Arrested Mother teams up with son to cut twin sisters with razor blade
General Corporal Gasty Yahaya Seidu and Seth Kpornyo Dodzi
Photos Policeman arrested for conspiring with private security guard to rob
Infrastructure Bawumia cuts sod for 5.4km Tema concrete road
Crime Man jailed for threatening to kill father