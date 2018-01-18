Home > News > Local >

Assemblyman arrested for defecating at the beach


The Assemblyman for Sidi-Ahwene Electoral Area in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo- Abirem (KEAA) Municipality of the Central Region has been arrested for openly defecating at a beach in Elmina.

In an interview with Accra-based Adom FM, the KEEA Municipal Environmental Officer, Alex Kwame Damptey said the Assemblyman was caught while defecating at Dentsedo Line in Elmina.

“He was arrested by the task force in the early hours while he was busily easing himself at the beach…no one came to report to us, the task force caught him in the act.”

“KEEA was among the municipalities in the Central Region that suffered a lot during the cholera outbreak two years ago, hence we vouched to stop open defecation,” he added.

By this decision, KEEA set up a taskforce to arrest people who practice open defecation in the area.

According to Mr Damptey, The campaign to end open defecation in KEEA was intensified in the municipality after the cholera outbreak two years ago.

Mr Damptey said the Assembly member is called Honourable Clemens.

He indicated that the Assembly would deal ruthlessly with the first term Assembly member in order to serve as a deterrent to other residents of the municipality.

Honourable Clemens and four others who were arrested have been handed over to the police station.

