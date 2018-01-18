Home > News > Local >

17-year-old allegedly kills mother for ‘stealing’ his memory card


A 17-year-old boy has allegedly killed his mother at Wassa in the Western Region.

The boy whose name has been given as Emmanuel Gyan allegedly killed the mother over his missing memory card.

According to Accra-based Adom FM, the accused on Monday (January 15, 2018) accused his mother of taking his memory card.

However, the deceased, 52-year old Faustina Agyeiwaa, denied it. But young Emmanuel did not believe her. He rather became furious and attacked his mother.

According to Wassa Police, he attacked the mother with a pestle, hitting her on the head several times. He further removed firewood from a nearby fire, burned the mother with it until she died on the spot.

The accused was subsequently arrested by some folks in the community and sent to the Wassa Police Station where he is currently in police custody.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Bibiani District Mortuary for an autopsy.

