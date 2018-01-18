Home > News > Local >

Bantama gang-rape suspects discharged


'Gang-rapists'

The ages of the gang rape suspects are currently in contention before the court as parents have reportedly refused to cooperate with the police.

The four suspects standing trial for gang-raping a teenage girl at Bantama in Kumasi in the Ashanti region have been discharged.

They were discharged by the Asokwa District court after the prosecutor told the Court on Wednesday, 17 January that after investigations, one of the suspects in the case is not a minor, therefore they need to move the case from the juvenile court.

The Court presided over by His Lorship Peter Oppong Boahen discharged the suspects.

Aside from rape, they have also been charged with conspiracy to rape by the juvenile court.

The boys were among seven teenagers who were seen on video gang-raping a teenager at Bantama in Kumasi.

The seven suspects attend either senior high or junior high schools at Bantama.

Their names and those of their schools are being withheld for security reasons.

The four suspects were arrested after a video circulating on social media showed them forcibly performing sexual acts with a teenage girl.

Many who were outraged by the video called on the police to ensure that the boys are prosecuted.

