Gang-rape :  Bantama gang-rape suspects to spend New Year in police cells

The four suspects standing trial for gang-raping a teenage girl in Kumasi in the Ashanti region have been remanded in police custody for the second time by the court.

They were remanded by an Asokwa District court and will re-appear on January 3, 2018.

The prosecutor told the Asokwa juvenile Court on Wednesday, 27 December that investigations have not been concluded.

Aside from rape, they have also been charged with conspiracy to rape.

The boys were among seven teenagers who were seen on video gang-raping another teenager at Bantama in Kumasi.

The police are also on the heels of other teenagers whose identities are known but who have gone into hiding.

The seven suspects attend either senior high or junior high schools at Bantama.

Their names and those of their schools are being withheld for security reasons.