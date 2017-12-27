Gang-rape :  Bantama gang-rape suspects to spend New Year in police cells

They have also been charged with conspiracy to rape.
They were remanded by an Asokwa District court and will re-appear on January 3, 2018.
The prosecutor told the Asokwa juvenile Court on Wednesday, 27 December that investigations have not been concluded.
The boys were among seven teenagers who were seen on video gang-raping another teenager at Bantama in Kumasi.
The seven suspects attend either senior high or junior high schools at Bantama.
Their names and those of their schools are being withheld for security reasons.