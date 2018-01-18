Home > News > Local >

Squatters on Tema Motorway to be ejected before expansion – Minister


The Minister of Roads And Highways Kwasi Amoako-Atta said that they are expected to complete the eviction exercise before April 2018.

The Minister of Roads And Highways Kwasi Amoako-Atta has vowed to evict all squatters along the Accra-Tema Motorway to allow for the expansion of the highway.

The Minister told Accra-based Citi FM that they are expected to complete the exercise before April 2018.

According to the Minister, the motorway, will be expanded from the current four lanes to six lanes in an expected 30-month long project.

“We are going to expand the motorway from the current 4 lanes to 6 lanes. It will take about 30 months because it will be under construction this year. We need to create the right of way and clear everybody for the contractor to carry out this work. [This will be] up to the end of March. Announcements will come [to that effect]. We are going to clear the squatters on both sides.”

Some Ghanaians have argued that the Tema Motorway no longer serves the purpose for which it was constructed. This many say has is caused by the uncontrolled human activities such as illegal settlements and illegal bus stops created along the stretch.

Both public and private vehicles stop at several points on the highway to pick up or drop off passengers and goods.

A vast portion of the land has also been encroached upon by squatters located on the shoulders of the road.

The motorway, which also suffers the general lack of functioning street lights in the country, has seen several accidents caused by drivers who due to poor vision crash into encroachers along the road.

About the Tema Motorway

The 19-kilometre long highway was constructed under the administration of Ghana’s first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah. It was opened to traffic in 1965.

The purpose of the motorway was to link the harbour city of Tema to Accra. It is the only motorway in Ghana.

