Buy your own protective cloths – Chief Fire Officer tells personnel


Inadequate Resources Buy your own protective cloths – Chief Fire Officer tells personnel

The acting Chief Fire Officer Edwin Ekow Blankson said “I am saying that if they are in the position to buy them, they can do so. It is for your life”

  • Published:
Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service play

Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service
The acting Chief Fire Officer Edwin Ekow Blankson has asked the personnel under him to buy their own safety clothes if they can.

He said this was for their own safety and protection since the service is not adequately resourced to provide them with the need gears.

He was speaking at an interaction with fire officers at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The Daily Graphic quoted him as saying “I am saying that if they are in the position to buy them, they can do so. It is for your life, now those people whose bodies were charred those people burnt in Takoradi recently, what are they going to do?”

“I am not a medical officer but I don’t see how they can be their normal self. I pray for just a miracle but why should it be so,” he added.

He used the Public Relations Officer of the service Prince Billy Anaglatey, as an example of one of the men who he said bought their own protective gear.

His call comes after several officers are reported to have died as they battled with fire in their line of duty.

The state is by law supposed to provide all working gear and tools for all security agencies in the country. But this does not happen due to the insufficient resources available.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

