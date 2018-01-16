We’ll respond to attacks on soldiers by Fulani herdsmen – CDS

news

The Chief of Defence (CDS) Staff Lt. Gen. Obed Akwa has indicated that the Ghana Armed Forces will respond appropriately to the attack on some security personnel at Agogo in Ashanti Region by Fulani nomads.

The CDS was speaking to the chiefs of Agogo when he visited the area on a fact-finding mission.

He told them an attack on the soldiers was an attack on the state which will not be left to go without a response.

READ ALSO: It’s unconstitutional to sack Fulani herdsmen – Head of Fulani community

“If anybody dare attack them, then they have defied the authority of government, and, as I said, such attacks cannot go without response and this response will be proportionate. It will be graduated; depending on the level of attack, we will up our game. It will address the core problems of the Traditional Area.”

“In response to that we decided under the authority of the Commander-in-Chief to send in reinforcements to send a clear message to those involved in this dastardly act that they cannot continue to act with impunity in the state of Ghana,” he added.

READ ALSO: 'Small boys' at the presidency protecting Charlotte Osei - Kennedy Agyapong

A joint police and military team has been deployed to Agogo, the epicentre of violent clashes between nomadic Fulani herdsmen and the locals, to restore law and order.

The troops have been given the mandate to push back the herdsmen from new areas they have occupied, arrest perpetrators of recent acts of violence for prosecution and augment the efforts of Operation Cowleg, an ongoing security operation aimed at dealing with the operations of the herdsmen in the area.

The latest deployment to Agogo in the Ashanti Region follows the shooting of three military men and one policeman.