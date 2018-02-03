Autopsy report reveals Kumasi SHS tutor died by hanging

news

An autopsy report released by the police has revealed the cause of death of a female tutor at the Kumasi Senior High School who named has been revealed as Vida Frema Bonsu.

She was found dead on Monday (29 January 2018) at his boyfriend's house.

Her boyfriend has been revealed as a police officer at Konongo in the Asante Akyem District of the Ashanti Region.

The police narrated that the boyfriend of the deceased, Sergeant Bright Opoku, reported that he left Vida Frema in his room for work on the morning of the incident.

He returned in the evening only to find his girlfriend hanging in the bedroom.

He reported the incident to the police. When they came, they found out that her lower arm and a blood-stained knife in the far corner of the room.

A statement signed by Deputy Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP Fred Adu Anim says “an autopsy report has indicated that cause of death as hanging”.

"Some stomach content from the deceased has been given to the Ghana Standard Authority for analytical tests since there was an indication that the deceased might have ingested some poison before hanging herself," the statement added.