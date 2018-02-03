Home > News > Local >

Autopsy report reveals Kumasi SHS tutor died by hanging


Vida Frema Bonsu Autopsy report reveals Kumasi SHS tutor died by hanging

She was found dead on Monday (29 January 2018) at his boyfriend's house.

  • Published:
play Vida Frema Bonsu.
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An autopsy report released by the police has revealed the cause of death of a female tutor at the Kumasi Senior High School who named has been revealed as Vida Frema Bonsu.

She was found dead on Monday (29 January 2018) at his boyfriend's house.

READ MORE: Kumasi Girls' SHS tutor commits suicide

Her boyfriend has been revealed as a police officer at Konongo in the Asante Akyem District of the Ashanti Region.

The police narrated that the boyfriend of the deceased, Sergeant Bright Opoku, reported that he left Vida Frema in his room for work on the morning of the incident.

He returned in the evening only to find his girlfriend hanging in the bedroom.

He reported the incident to the police. When they came, they found out that her lower arm and a blood-stained knife in the far corner of the room.

A statement signed by Deputy Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP Fred Adu Anim says “an autopsy report has indicated that cause of death as hanging”.

READ MORE: Police officer detained over death of girlfriend

"Some stomach content from the deceased has been given to the Ghana Standard Authority for analytical tests since there was an indication that the deceased might have ingested some poison before hanging herself," the statement added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Jailed: Three armed robbers sentenced to 90 years in prison Jailed Three armed robbers sentenced to 90 years in prison
In Amasaman: Police retrieve human head from shrine, arrest 4 suspects In Amasaman Police retrieve human head from shrine, arrest 4 suspects
Justice Danladi Umar: CCT chairman in trouble over demand for bribe Justice Danladi Umar CCT chairman in trouble over demand for bribe
Former AG: 'I don't know what corruption is' -Betty Mould-Iddrisu Former AG 'I don't know what corruption is' -Betty Mould-Iddrisu
Vigilantism: Five NPP youth remanded for assault on Upper West NADMO staff Vigilantism Five NPP youth remanded for assault on Upper West NADMO staff
Bribery: Police officer takes GH¢ 10,000 bribe to free robbers Bribery Police officer takes GH¢ 10,000 bribe to free robbers

Recommended Videos

Dr Bawumia Is Back: Bawumia arrives in Ghana from medical leave Dr Bawumia Is Back Bawumia arrives in Ghana from medical leave
Health News: Over 10,000 illegal abortions recorded in 2017 alone Health News Over 10,000 illegal abortions recorded in 2017 alone
Health In Ghana: Doctors are reluctant to work in the Northern Region Health In Ghana Doctors are reluctant to work in the Northern Region



Top Articles

1 Photos Dr. Bawumia returns home to rousing welcome at the airportbullet
2 Dr Osei Kwame Despite Ghanaian entrepreneur donates fully furnished...bullet
3 Road Crash 14 family members killed in gory road accident at Anyinambullet
4 Armed Robbery Police shoot 3 criminals dead at Weijabullet
5 Bribery Police officer takes GH¢ 10,000 bribe to free robbersbullet
6 In Ashanti Region Kumasi Girls' SHS tutor commits suicidebullet
7 In Ashanti Region Police officer detained over death of...bullet
8 18+ Video Headmaster caught having sex with 16-year-old pupilbullet
9 Wrong Message Pastor’s wife attempts suicide after...bullet
10 Upper West Region Irate NPP youth chase out NADMO...bullet

Related Articles

In Ashanti Region Police officer detained over death of girlfriend
In Ashanti Region Kumasi Girls' SHS tutor commits suicide
Investigations GES begins probe into 'sex for fees' at Ejisuman SHS
Sex for Fees We have sex with teachers to pay our fees - Ejisuman SHS student
In Ashanti Region 4 students of Gyaama Pensan SHS injured in demo against headmaster
'Gang-rapists' Bantama gang-rape suspects to be tried as adults
'Gang-rapists' Bantama gang-rape suspects discharged
Kumasi Academy Swine flu finally eradicated at KUMACA – Health Ministry
Manya Krobo SHS Students charged GHC75 for nose masks
In Bantama Bantama gang-rape suspects back to court today

Top Videos

1 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
2 Dr Bawumia Is Back Bawumia arrives in Ghana from medical leavebullet
3 Health In Ghana Doctors are reluctant to work in the Northern Regionbullet
4 Health News Over 10,000 illegal abortions recorded in 2017 alonebullet
5 Health File 80% new cases of HIV/AIDS were recorded in 2017bullet
6 Local News Ghana Police To Hold Special Prayers Against...bullet
7 Fuel Prices Soar OMCs confirm increase in fuel pricesbullet
8 Bribery and Corruption Man threatens to arrest policemen...bullet
9 Video Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare prays for Dr. Mahamudu...bullet
10 Local News GWCL starts water rationing across the countrybullet

Local

In Eastern Region Court jails driver’s mate for butchering his uncle
APC dismisses Obasanjo's coalition movement
APC Coalition for Nigeria Movement is not a threat – Party says
LKK.jpg
Upper West Region Police arrest 5 NPP youth over attack on NADMO boss
President Akufo-Addo suspends Upper West Regional Minister
Political Appointments President Akufo-Addo suspends Upper West Regional Minister