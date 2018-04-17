Home > News > Local >

Ban okada now - Security firm urges Akufo-Addo


Road Safety Ban okada now - Security firm urges Akufo-Addo

According to Kwaku Ankoma-Abrokwaa who is CETSED’s Acting Communications Director, Ghana is raising lion as a pet by the way it is handling the Okada situation and the earlier it stops the better.

  • Published:
Okada Rider play

Okada Rider
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Centre for Transport Security Dialogue (CETSED) has called on President Akufo-Addo to enforce the legislative instrument that bans the activities of commercial motor riders popularly known as okada.

The are calling on the strict enforcement of LI 2180 (Subsection 128) which prohibits motorcycles and tricycles from registering as commercial operators.

According to Kwaku Ankoma-Abrokwaa who is CETSED’s Acting Communications Director, Ghana is raising lion as a pet by the way it is handling the Okada situation and the earlier it stops the better.

READ ALSO: I support the legalization of Okada - Deputy Minister of Transport

Mr. Ankoma- Abrokwaa added that years of poor law enforcement, attitudinal deficiency and general indiscipline has resulted in extensive environmental degradation, water pollution, forest depletion etc all costing the nation colossal amounts of money annually. These and other excesses caused by poor and sometimes inadequate law enforcement are what has necessitated this petition calling on the government to strictly enforce the law.

Though the law has been in existence for almost six years, the Motor Traffic and Transport Department has failed woefully to effectively enforce the law. This has resulted in a massive boom in the illegal motorcycle (Okada) operations in major cities while the tricycles thrive in the rural areas.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Philipo: AMA storms East Legon’s ‘Ashawo joint’ for demolition exercise Philipo AMA storms East Legon’s ‘Ashawo joint’ for demolition exercise
Damango Rape Scandal: Damango nurse who allegedly raped patient granted bail Damango Rape Scandal Damango nurse who allegedly raped patient granted bail
Road Accidents: President orders spot fines against road traffic offenders Road Accidents President orders spot fines against road traffic offenders
Demonstration: Jobless nurses threaten another demo against Govt Demonstration Jobless nurses threaten another demo against Govt
University of Ghana: 10 UG students arrested as Katanga and Vandal students clash University of Ghana 10 UG students arrested as Katanga and Vandal students clash
In Central Region: Elmina mourns as 3 kids are found dead in a car In Central Region Elmina mourns as 3 kids are found dead in a car

Recommended Videos

3 Ghanaian teenage girls get into Harvard, Yale and MIT 3 Ghanaian teenage girls get into Harvard, Yale and MIT
CNN Interview: You Can Only Cheat When You're Rich - Fisherman Tells Christianne CNN Interview You Can Only Cheat When You're Rich - Fisherman Tells Christianne
Pastor Mensa Otabil: Pastor cautions Ghanaina youth on spending within their means Pastor Mensa Otabil Pastor cautions Ghanaina youth on spending within their means



Top Articles

1 In Ashanti Region Female journalist found dead in her roombullet
2 University of Ghana 10 UG students arrested as Katanga and Vandal...bullet
3 Impersonation 8 fake military men arrested in Aburibullet
4 Accident 18 killed in two separate accidents in northern regionbullet
5 Video Lady with big buttocks causes traffic in Accrabullet
6 In Central Region Police arrest man for allegedly trafficking...bullet
7 NPP Government Akufo-Addo appoints CEOs and deputies of...bullet
8 Samuel Atta-Mensah Citi FM boss grabs government appointmentbullet
9 Tragedy Armed robbers reportedly murder security officer...bullet
10 In Central Region Elmina mourns as 3 kids are found...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
4 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
5 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military presence in...bullet
6 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
7 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
8 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet
9 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's...bullet
10 Local News GWCL starts water rationing across the countrybullet

Local

Accident
Road Carnage 6 Ghanaians die through road accidents daily
Murder
In Eastern Region Man kills stepson over a bowl of ‘banku’
Little Prosper's Death Catholic Health Service begins investigating 9-week-old baby’s death begins work
Agric Fall armyworms have come to stay - Agric ministry official