Bawumia and Samira spotted strolling in London

A video circulating on Social Media shows Bawumia and his wife taking a stroll on the streets of London were the second family is having a medical vacation.
They were also captured having a chat with a man believed to be a Ghanaian.
The Vice President has been on medical leave since last week after he took ill following a short illness.
Bawumia was dressed in a black overall winter attire and a black trousers and a black shoe.
Samira on the other hand was in a winter attire, a black jeans and a black sneakers. She matched it with a pink headgear and a pink handbag.
Government has said he return to Ghana "soon" to resume.