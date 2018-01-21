NDC wishes Bawumia speedy recovery as he goes on medical leave

news

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is wishing Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia a "speedy recovery" after he took ill on Friday.

READ MORE: Bawumia travels to UK for medical treatment following illness

"Speedy recovery to Vice President Mahamadou Bawumia who has been medically evacuated to London for treatment," the NDC said on Twitter.

The Vice President was examined by his doctors on Friday as was asked to take some rest.

On Saturday, the Flagstaff issued a statement signed by the Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, indicating that the Vice President has left Ghana for medical leave.

READ MORE: MPs recalled for Speaker to be sworn in as acting president

“The Vice President of the Republic, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on Friday, 19th January, 2018, left Ghana for the United Kingdom for medical leave, on advice of his doctors. He was accompanied by the 2nd Lady, Hajia Samira Bawumia,” the statement said.