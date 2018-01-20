Home > News > Local >

Bawumia travels to UK for medical treatment following illness


Vice President Bawumia travels to UK for medical treatment following illness

The medical leave by the Vice President comes after the Flagstaff House said he was unwell on Friday.

play Dr Bawumia, Veep
Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been flown to the United Kingdom (UK) for medical treatment, a statement signed by the Chief of Staff,  Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, has said.

“The Vice President of the Republic, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on Friday, 19th January, 2018, left Ghana for the United Kingdom for medical leave, on advice of his doctors. He was accompanied by the 2nd Lady, Hajia Samira Bawumia,” a statement said.

Multiple media reports said he was treated and discharged Friday evening and was asked by his doctor to take a rest.

A statement earlier confirming the travel of the Vice President to the UK was denied by the Director Communications at the Flagstaff House, Eugune Arhin.

In a Facebook, described the statement writing a statement giving an update on the Bawumia's health status.

"Disclaimer: I have not authored or issued any statement indicating that the Vice President has travelled to the UK. It’s fake. Thank you," he said.

