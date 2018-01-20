Bawumia travels to UK for medical treatment following illness

news

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been flown to the United Kingdom (UK) for medical treatment, a statement signed by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, has said.

READ MORE: Bawumia, under medical observation, reportedly back home

The medical leave by the Vice President comes after the Flagstaff House said he was unwell on Friday.

“The Vice President of the Republic, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on Friday, 19th January, 2018, left Ghana for the United Kingdom for medical leave, on advice of his doctors. He was accompanied by the 2nd Lady, Hajia Samira Bawumia,” a statement said.

Multiple media reports said he was treated and discharged Friday evening and was asked by his doctor to take a rest.

A statement earlier confirming the travel of the Vice President to the UK was denied by the Director Communications at the Flagstaff House, Eugune Arhin.

In a Facebook, described the statement writing a statement giving an update on the Bawumia's health status.

READ MORE: GMA petitioned to punish pathologist in JB Danquah case

"Disclaimer: I have not authored or issued any statement indicating that the Vice President has travelled to the UK. It’s fake. Thank you," he said.