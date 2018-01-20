GMA petitioned to punish pathologist in JB Danquah case

news

The Ghana Medical Association has been petitioned to punished Dr Lawrence Adusei over the missing autopsy report of the the late former Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, J.B Danquah-Adu.

Dr Adusei on January 4, 2018, told a court in Accra that he could not find the report after thieves ransacked his house.

READ MORE: JB Danquah-Adu's autopsy report missing

According to Dr Adusei, all the autopsy reports in his possession had been stolen and he cannot say specifically whether the late MP’s own was part.

A petition to the GMA from the “Enso Nyameye Chambers” of the Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Obiri Boahen, described the conduct of Dr Edusei not only as “reprehensible,” but also unacceptable.

The petition said that the trial had “suffered numerous adjournments thereby, stultifying the committal proceedings, all because of the conduct of Dr Edusei.”

“I have been attending court proceedings, and I have been doing so by watching brief for the NPP, sympathizers, friends and relatives of the assassinated MP and I am ever ready to appear in person to proffer much information and evidence,” the petition signed by Obiri Boahen said.

READ MORE: Magistrate fumes over delay in ruling

“This petition is without prejudice to whatever decision the honourable court may take on the 18th day of January 2018,” he noted.