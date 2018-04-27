Home > News > Local >

Bawumia cuts sod for 5.4km Tema concrete road


Bawumia cuts sod for 5.4km Tema concrete road

The project is expected to take 18 months, and will be undertaken by two local companies.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has cut sod for the construction of a 5.4km road at Tema in Accra.

It’s been so many decades since a concrete road was constructed in the country, with the very last stretching back to the early years after Independence.

However, it is set to be reintroduced, with construction work on the 5.4 km stretch popularly called Tema Steel Works and DVLA road set to begin soon.

Road construction experts say concrete roads last a minimum of 40 years, with just occasional rehabilitation works. Although it has an initially higher construction cost, it is much cheaper in the long run, and is more environmentally friendly.

The first of such a road – the Tema Motorway – was constructed in the country by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah in 1965 to link the industrial city of Tema to Accra.

Dr. Bawumia believes the construction of concrete roads give a longer lifespan to the country’s roads.

He also commended the Roads Ministry for the tremendous effort it has put in place to ensure the take-off of the pilot project.

“Tema as the largest port in Ghana has played a very important role in Ghana’s economy. Tema is also home to major industries in the country and it is important to provide durable roads to link the industries to the port as well as other parts of the country,”  the Vice President said.

“There are heavy industries along the Tema Steel works road. The current nature of the road is very poor and a disincentive to the industries along the road. To this end Government has initiated the Construction of Tema Steel Works and DVLA Roads. The choice of the Steel Works and DVLA Roads in Tema are based on the functional use of the roads by heavily loaded vehicular trucks. We do believe that the road when constructed and properly maintained should last over 40 years.”

He added: “I want to urge the Ministry of Roads and Highways to sustain this policy direction in using concrete as the preferred pavement type on heavy axle roads like those in the industrial areas of our country.

“The need to train young and upcoming Engineers and Contractors in the use of concrete as a pavement option is also critical at this point so as to sustain the policy direction of government to improve road infrastructure.”

