Ban on noise making begins May 14


Ga Homowo Ban on noise making begins May 14

The Acting President of the GTC Nii Dodoo Nsaki II announced this when he addressed a news conference at the Ga Mantse Palace in Accra on Monday (April 23, 2018).

The Ga Traditional Council (GTC) has announced that it will a ban on drumming and noise-making in the traditional area starting from May 14 to June 14, 2018.

He added that the ban will end on June 14, 2018.

He added that the ban will end on June 14, 2018.

Nii Dodoo Nsaki II called on the chiefs and elders of Accra and its environs to ensure that the ban was enforced in their areas.

He added that a monitoring team had been created to ensure people residing in the said areas comply with the directive.

The monitoring team has been given a special identity card to ensure others do not do things they have not been asked to.

Nii Dodoo Nsaki said a monitoring team will be supported by the Police, Asafoatsemei and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly special taskforce.

"They will visit flashy points and arrest recalcitrant churches, noisemakers and those who will impersonate or imposters," he said.

The ban on drumming and noise making is a very significant feature in the activities leading to the celebration of the Homowo Festival by the Ga people.

Fasting and prayers are offered during this period for the peace and development of the Ga-Dangme people and the country as a whole.

Homowo which means ‘’hooting at hunger’’ is celebrated in remembrance of the famine that once happened in the history of the Ga people.

