Bawumia's fake soldier to be jailed


Imposter Fake soldier arrested in Bawumia's security detail to be arranged before court

This was disclosed by Ashanti Regional Police Commander, COP Ken Yeboah has disclosed to the media.

  • Published:
Fake Soldier play

Fake Soldier
Sissey Ibrahim, the 23-year old fake soldier who was arrested among the security detail of Vice Pressident Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has been arranged before court.

This was disclosed by Ashanti Regional Police Commander, COP Ken Yeboah has disclosed to the media.

Ibrahim was arrested at the Kumasi Airport when he posed as a soldier and joined the security detail escorting the Vice President.

ASP Benjamin Adu stationed with the VVIP Unit and Chief Inspector Bediako Darkwah of same unit who effected the arrest reported that on 11th March, 2018 at about 11:30 am, the suspect who claims to be a student of the University of Ghana, Legon, was spotted in the company of the security details of the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana.

