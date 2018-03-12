Home > News > Local >

Fake soldier among Bawumia's security arrested


Crime Fake soldier among Bawumia's security detail arrested

The young man parading himself as a soldier was arrested among the security detail of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

A self-styled military officer, Sissey Ibrahim, 23, has been arrested and handed over to the Airport Police Station for further investigations.

The young man parading himself as a soldier was arrested among the security detail of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia at the Kotoka International Airport.

ASP Mr. Benjamin Adu Effah of VVIPU and Chief Inspr. Bediako Darkwah arrested Sissey Ibrahim who was dressed in complete military uniform with the name tag "Zakari".

play

 

The officers reported that, the suspect who claims to be a student of University of Ghana, Legon,  was spotted in the company of the security detail of the Dr Bawumia at the Airport in the uniform.

The demeanour and styles of the suspect gave him out. He was accosted, interrogated and found not to be a military officer.

The suspect asserted that, the uniforms belong to his elder brother Sgt. Zakari Ibrahim of 5BN Burma camp, with whom he stays.

The said Sgt. Zakari Ibrahim is presently on Peace keeping Operations in Lebanon.

