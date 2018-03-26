Home > News > Local >

Breast cancer on the rise among Ghanaian teenage girls


Breast cancer on the rise among Ghanaian teenage girls

Three young girls aged 14, 19 and 20 were recently diagnosed of the disease at the Peace and Love Hospital in Ghana.

Breast Care international (BCI) has indicated that breast cancer is becoming rampant among Ghanaian teenage girls.

This comes after three young girls aged 14, 19 and 20 were recently diagnosed of the disease at the Peace and Love Hospital in Ghana.

All three patients are undergoing treatment, however, there have been complications with the latter after doctors diagnosed her of being in the late-to-end-stage of the disease.

The President of BCI, Dr. Beatrice Wiafe Adda, lamented the situation, insisting it is worrying that girls are contracting breast cancer at such tender ages.

Dr. Beatrice Wiafe Addai play

Dr. Beatrice Wiafe Addai

 

According to her, the mean age group known to be vulnerable to the disease used to be women above 43 years.

“We’ve realized that in Ghana and Africa, the disease is striking the younger ones, it is no more the older the woman that are getting the disease. In Africans the disease strives earlier, in Ghana our mean age is 43 years, in the developed world their mean age is 68years,” Dr. Wiafe Addai said during a Breast Cancer and Health Screening exercise organized by the Eastern Regional branch of Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) in Collaboration with BCI.

She further stated that breast cancer remains the number one killer among women, urging that all women to regularly go for checkups to know their statuses.

She advised those diagnosed with the disease to seek early treatment to avoid any further escalations, adding that the youth must desist from bleaching, drinking alcohol, smoking and other sedentary lifestyles.

“Breast cancer is the number one killer disease among women the World Over, so globally the disease is on the rise. Not Ghana alone so all our efforts are geared towards diagnose and for cure. It’s only when we diagnose that we can talk about curing the disease,” she asserted.

Dr. Wiafe Addai added: “In Africa we have a lot of triple negative disease-subset of breast cancer that is aggressive and difficult to treat but this is the type that is very common in Africans and sole black Americans as well.”

